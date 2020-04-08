Aesop Rock Releases Animated Music Video for “Drums on the Wheel”

Home News Ashwin Chary April 8th, 2020 - 8:08 PM

American hip-hop artist, Aesop Rock, has released an animated music video for his single, “Drums on Wheels.” The song is featured on the soundtrack, for the side-scrolling video game, Freedom Finger.

The song starts off with a head-banging beat, as visuals and colorful animated frames of space is shown. A military officer, voiced by Rock, is shown on a screen aboard an unkept spaceship. As the beat drops, he starts rapping as a cigar hangs from the edge of his mouth.

The frame dissolves as a spaceship, in the shape of a middle-finger, soars through space. The ship shoots at a brain wearing a military outfit, as addition gameplay of Freedom Finger is shown on the screen.

The music video is visibly well animated and colorful, with every frame packing an enriching story with a unique art style. The color of space changes throughout the video, shifting the vibe of the song.

As the song nears the end, the screen showcasing the military officer is set on fire, and the camera spirals out. The game is shown one last time as the video closes out with a in-depth view of the space, created by the animators.

Earlier last year, Rock teamed up with electronic musician, TOBACCO, to drop a music video for their single, “Tuesday.” The song tells the story of a moldy piece of cheese, struggling to adjust with the ways of life.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford