Grammy Awards Reportedly Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Home News Aaron Grech January 5th, 2021 - 1:17 PM

The 2020 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new statement sent to Variety from a Recording Academy representative. While the outlet suggests that the event may be moved to March, an exact date has not been determined as of press time. Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, is expected to host the upcoming ceremony.

This year Grammys have been notable for several reasons, including alternative R&B performer Blood Orange’s nomination for a classical music award and the historic nomination of all-women and women-led group’s for this year’s Best Rock Performance category. The nominees for this year have been diverse as well, including the likes of HAIM, Dua Lipa, Fiona Apple, In This Moment, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Power Trip and Freddie Gibbs.

While this year’s Grammy Awards have been notable, they have also been plagued by a few controversies. Fiona Apple criticized the Grammys for Dr. Luke’s Record of The Year Nomination, in light of the many accusations made against the producer over the years.

Several prominent artists were also absent from the nominations including Mac Miller, Bob Dylan and The Weeknd, whose latest studio album After Hours was a critical and commercial success. The Weeknd’s absence was even more notable due to his status as a Superbowl Halftime Show headliner this year. The Grammy faced further controversy in January 2020, after former CEO Deborah Dugan alleged that The Grammys engaged in vote-fixing, a claim that The Recording Academy has vehemently denied.