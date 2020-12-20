Fiona Apple Critiques Grammys For Dr. Luke’s Record Of The Year Nomination

Home News Kyle Cravens December 20th, 2020 - 9:36 AM

Via Pitchfork, Fiona Apple has been openly against Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald’s Record of the Year Grammy nomination for his work on Doja Cat’s track “Say So” under the pseudonym Tyson Trax. Dr. Luke has been under fire ever since his accused abusive conduct directed towards Kesha which is thought to be chronicled in her 2017 single, “Praying.” The producer has denied the allegations, some of them eventually being dropped, with Dr. Luke even filing for defamation against Kesha.

Fiona Apple, who is nominated for three awards at the upcoming 2021 ceremony herself, said on the matter, “I keep going back to them putting Kesha on stage like, ‘We believe you’—and I believe her—then two years later, fucking Tyson Trax. Not to go back to that word, but it’s bullshit. The feeling of wanting to celebrate with these women was genuine. But I should have that feeling anyway. I don’t know if anybody who’s nominated can help having the thought: What would I do If I won?”

She continued, “My vision was that I would just get up there with a sledgehammer and I wouldn’t say anything, I would take the Grammy and smash it into enough pieces to share and I would invite all the ladies up. My second thought was I wonder if I can get all these ladies to boycott this shit because of Dr Luke.”

