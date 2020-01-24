Recording Academy Denies Claims of Grammy Award Nomination Voting Corruption

Home News Rene Cobar January 24th, 2020 - 12:21 PM

The dramatic clash between the Recording Academy and its Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan continues as their response to Dugan’s accusations that there is systemic corruption in the Grammy Award nomination process was swift. According to Pitchfork, the Recording Academy’s Chief Awards Officer Bill Freimuth is denying the accusations, calling them “categorically false, misleading and wrong.” Dugan, who was suspended due to claims of alleged misconduct is firing back with her own claims of sexual harassment and corruption within the Academy.

Dugan claims that certain artists who did not rank within the top 20 artists of each category in the voting process were allowed to sit in on committee meetings and allegedly subsequently received nominations, artists who had connections to the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy. Freimuth is not only denying the allegations but also ensuring that the nominating process is well understood by writing to Pitchfork, “This process is strictly enforced with everyone involved and has no exceptions.” While the conflict was originally contained within the Recording Academy, it has spilled out into the mainstream music world and has even placed a spotlight on the treatment of women within the industry.

It should be noted that the Academy has made a point of stating that these concerns were allegedly never raised during Dugan’s tenure and that they come to light only after legal claims had been made against her. Many artists are weighing in as the accusations are indeed grave and put one of the most important processes within the rich music industry in question. Dugan continues to stand by her allegations and is making appearances on shows like Good Morning America to expand on her point. This story is surely set to continue.