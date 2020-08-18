Chuck Schumer Joined By James Murphy and More to Voice Support for Save Our Stages Act to Provide Assistance to Independent Music Venues

Home News Aaron Grech August 18th, 2020 - 2:14 PM

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held a conference outside of the Baby’s All Right live concert venue in Brooklyn, New York in support of legislation for independent music venues. Schumer was joined by LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, whose band is based out of the city.

Independent music venues are currently hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study released in June, 90 percent of independent music venues may close if aid is not provided. Schumer was hosting the event in support of the Save Our Stages Act, which was brought forward by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Texas Senator John Cornyn.



The Save Our Stages Act is looking to provide support for up to six months for independent live music venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation has been supported by the National Independent Talent Organization and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

“Minnesota’s concert halls, theaters, and places of entertainment, like First Avenue in Minneapolis, where Prince famously performed, have inspired generations with the best of local music, art, and education,” Klobuchar stated. “This legislation would help ensure that small entertainment venues can continue to operate, and serve our communities for generations to come.”

This legislation follows he earlier RESTART Act, which was a bipartisan piece of legislation to support businesses that have been affected by the pandemic, and also saw support from NIVA. NIVA had previously called for an expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program to help cater to the needs of independent venues.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna