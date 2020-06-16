MDLBEAST Freqways Announces 12-Hour Digital Music Festival Featuring Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Claptone

Home News Aaron Grech June 16th, 2020 - 8:34 PM

The Saudi Arabian-based MDLBEAST has announced a a 12-hour digital music festival called MDLBEAST Freqways, which is set to host a variety of well-known DJs including Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Maceo Plex, Claptone, Danny Tenaglia, Deep Dish, Sasha, Butch, Art Department, Gui Boratto, and Benny Benassi. This event will be broadcast for free on the festival’s website at 7 p.m. GMT+3 on June 20 and ends at 7 a.m. on World Music Day June 21. Users will need to RSVP with a virtual boarding pass available here.

Each DJ will host a pre-recorded set at a variety of venues across the world, in major cities such as Berlin, Ibiza, Zurich, Washington D.C., Miami, Las Vegas, Amsterdam, New York and Dallas. This event is also looking to promote local Saudi talent, who will be streaming from sites in Diriyah, Abha, Al Baha and Al Balad in Jeddah. This event will also host a virtual museum, highlighting some of the cultural aspects of each city where these venues are held.

“The music industry in the region is raw and the merging of neo-culture and technology creates a new buzz, inspiring young musicians to create fresh, unexpected music,” the event’s Chief Creative Officer Ahmad Alammary explained. “MLDBEAST is here to celebrate that… Music and art are universal. A language that can bring people together, inspiring new thriving, creative communities.”

Aoki recently appeared at another live stream concert hosted by the popular video game Minecraft, which held the Electric Blocakloo virtual rave hosting other notable acts such as A-Trak and Deadmau5.

International Acts

Afrojack (Amsterdam)

Art Department (Barcelona)

Benny Benassi (Vernazza)

Butch (Frankfurt)

Claptone (Berlin)

Danny Tenaglia (Miami)

Deep Dish (Washington DC)

Dirty South (Melbourne)

Delano Smith (Detroit)

EDX (Zurich)

Laidback Luke (New York)

Gui Boratto (Sao Paulo)

Maceo Plex (Dallas)

Phil Weeks (Paris)

Sasha (Ibiza)

Steve Aoki (Las Vegas)

Steve Lawler (Midlands, UK)

Middle East Regional Acts

Anmarz (Jeddah)

Antabi Brothers (Diriyah)

Baloo (Al Baha)

Cosmicat (Red Sea)

K.LED & Majid (Riyadh)

Jade x Tala (Beirut)

Photo Credit: Michelle Baptista