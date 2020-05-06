EDM Artist Marc Rebillet Announces America’s First Drive-In Concert Tour

Home News Aaron Grech May 6th, 2020 - 12:34 PM

Eleectronic artist Marc Rebillet is known for his eclectic performances on YouTube and Twitch where he utilizes a a loop station, keyboard, vocals, and percussion instruments, to create a weird array of songs. The artist will now also be hosting the first drive-in concert tour across America, which will kick off this June 11th at the Hounds Drive-In in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, before wrapping up the tour in Houston, Texas.

THE DRIVE-IN LIVE TOUR 2020 JUNE/JULY TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/bP20221ejv pic.twitter.com/sCS9ViNJSc — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) May 4, 2020

A few of Rebillet’s shows, in Kansas City, Kansas, Fort Worth and Houston, Texas still haven’t announced the venues where they will be held in. In addition, some shows are “still being sorted” according to the Brooklyn Vegan.

This tour followed the announcement of several other drive-in shows which have taken place in Lithuania, Denmark, Germany, and Louisiana. Danish singer-songwriter Mads Langer held a concert in Aarhus several days ago, while the Lithuanian organization known as ShowArt will be holding free drive-in concerts throughout this month. In Lafayette, Louisiana, the band Chee Wheez will be hosting a show in a drive in theater, where the price of admission is the food purchased at the event.

A club in Schüttorf, Germany called Index is holding Autodiscos, which are drive in raves held in its parking lots. The first event reportedly drew in a crowd of 250 people, while more events are planned for this weekend. Travis McCready of the country rock outfit Bishop Gunn, will also be hosting a show on May 15th in Arkansas, however it will be a socially distanced show with a diminished audience capacity, rather than a drive-in concert.

Tour Dates

6/11 – Kings Mountain, NC – Hounds Drive-In

6/18 – Kansas City, KS – TBA

6/2 – Tulsa, OK – Admiral Twin Drive-In

6/25 – Fort Worth, TX – TBA

6/26 – Fort Worth, TX – TBA

7/2 – Houston, TX – TBA

7/3 – Houston, TX – TBA