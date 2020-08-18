Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Alain Johannes Cover Chris Cornell’s “The Keeper” in Isolation

Home News Aaron Grech August 18th, 2020 - 6:24 PM

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and musician Alain Johannes, who has worked with the likes of Queens of The Stone Age, have teamed up to cover Cornell’s “The Keeper” in isolation. This song was originally written for the 2011 film Machine Gun Preacher.

Johannes played the song’s main melody on guitar while Momsen sings on the track. Momsen’s take on this track adds a folksy spin as she calmly delivers each of the song’s visceral lyrics, which goes on until the final moments of the song, where she goes into an ethereal ooh to fade out the track.

Johannes worked extensively with Cornell, contributing a heavy part of the performer’s 1999 debut album Euphoria Morning as a guitarist, writer and producer. Momsen teamed up with members of Cornell’s Soundgarden during a tribute to the late musician back in January of 2019.

The Pretty Reckless debuted a new track “Death By Rock and Roll” back in May, which followed their recent signing to Fearless Records. Momsen has been collaborating with various artists throughout the year, joining up with Lzzy Hale and Lindsey Sterling during the video preview for Evanescence’s new song “Use My Voice” and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron to cover “Halfway There.” Johannes’ third studio album Hum came out earlier this month, where it was supported by “If Morning Comes,” “Hallowed Bones” and “Free.”

“Hum is the rare record that improves with each subsequent listen rather than souring as people get too close,” mxdwn reviewer Drew Pitt explained. “Though it may be said that the album is this way because it is not particularly attention grabbing, the short run time makes repeated listening easy and engaging, which is more than can be said for plenty of other records.”

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin