Big Sean And Post Malone Dance Under The Blood Moon In New Music Video For “Wolves”

Home News Krista Marple November 29th, 2020 - 5:35 PM

Rap artists Big Sean and Post Malone got together on “Wolves,” a single off of Big Sean’s most recent album, Detroit 2, which was released in September of this year. To accompany the song, a music video for “Wolves” was released on November 20.

Post Malone is widely known for collaborating with other big name artists and more specifically, fellow rappers, on his hits. This is the first time the duo teamed up to make a song and it was definitely well overdue.

The “Wolves” music video starts off by showing both Big Sean and Post Malone as themselves before their faces transition into the face of a barking wolf. As the video continues on, you see dark-toned images and cinematic graphics to help create a lunar ambiance. The entire video features the artists singing the words of the song along with an appearance from Big Sean’s mother.

Just about a month before Big Sean revealed that he would be releasing a new album, his former girlfriend Jhene Aiko announced that she would be releasing a new studio album titled Chilomobo, which would feature Big Sean. Although the album was released after the two broke off their relationship, Aiko claimed that her song “Triggered (Freestyle) was not about the rapper.

Post Malone has spent the last few years in the music spotlight. The rapper has evolved more and more as time has gone on and has become more popular after each album release. His most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which was released in 2019, got a lot of attention for its quality but also for the unique collaborations he did on it. He teamed up with artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, Halsey, SZA and more to put together an album full of hits.

Although in-person concerts have been a thing of the past during the last year due to the coronavirus, artists and event planners are hopeful that 2021 will bring back a small sense of normalcy which allow these concerts to return. Rolling Loud Miami just announced their 2021 festival which is set to take place in Miami Gardens, Florida on May 7-May 9. Post Malone, along with many other big name musicians, are on the bill for the in-person event.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer