Big Sean Announces September 2020 Release Date For New Album Detroit 2 And Shares New Single “Deep Reverence” Featuring The Late Nipsey Hussle

Home News Aaron Grech August 24th, 2020 - 6:49 PM

Big Sean is back with another record honoring his hometown Detroit 2, which was first announced back in March, but has now been given an official September 4 release date and official cover art. The upcoming project will be released by GOOD Music/Def Jam Recordings and will serve as a sequel to his 2012 EP Detroit. A new single “Deep Reverence” featuring the late West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey Hussle opens up “Deep Reverence” with his signature raps over a spacey hip hop beat with bassy synths and a hard hitting rhythm. Big Sean comes in during the next couple of verses, while the song fades out with a clip of Nipsey Hussle during an interview, where he states that he may be working with Big Sean.

The rapper’s original commercial mixtape Detroit featured a plethora of notable guests, including French Montana, J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5’9″ and Tyga. The hype surrounding the project was so large it reportedly caused DatPiff to crash upon its release, although the project has since seen over a million downloads from the site.

This will be his fifth solo album following the release of I Decided in 2017, which was quickly followed by his collaborative project with Metro Boomin Double or Nothing. The artist has since appeared on “Single Again” alongside Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign, ASAP Ferg on “Bezerk” and Aiko’s “None of Your Concern” last November.

He also released a solo freestle “Overtime” in 2019 and also appeared on fellow GOOD Music artist Teyana Taylor’s latest studio album The Album. This project is also set to have features from Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

While Big Sean had been signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music label since 2007, he broke into mainstream success with the release of his 2011 debut project Finally Famous. The record debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 upon release and followed a series of Finally Famous mixtapes.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer