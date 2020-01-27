Osheaga Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Foo Fighters

Home News Luke Hanson January 27th, 2020 - 11:23 PM

The Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts has released the lineup for its 15thannual gathering. Headliners for each day are the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar.

American rockers the Foo Fighters will headline Friday. The band, celebrating their 25thanniversary this year, teased a new album for 2020 via Instagram earlier this month but have not provided any additional details. They’ll be joined on Friday by indie rock band Vampire Weekend, soul singer Leon Bridges, folk punk band the Front Bottoms and others.

Lizzo, fresh off a performance at the Grammys and three wins, will headline Saturday. The singer-songwriter-rapper blew up in 2019 with hits such as “Juice” and “Tempo” from her album Cuz I Love You, as well as older singles like “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” that became chart-toppers, party bangers and anthems of 2019. She’ll be joined that day by rapper French Montana, alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo, among others.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline Sunday and the festival, closing it out Sunday night in what is as of now his first North American concert date of the year. It’s also rumored he may have a new album out by the time of the show. He’ll be joined Sunday by indie folk band Bon Iver, rap collective Brockhampton, singer-songwriter Charli XCX and several other acts.

Osheaga also has a heavy focus on the arts and sustainability. The festival has and this year will continue to provide space for established and up-and-coming artists to create myriad installations to showcase their craft for festivalgoers. The festival also places a major focus on sustainability, inviting attendees to participate in its recycling and composting programs, and encouraging them to travel to the festival via public transportation.

For additional information about the festival, including tickets, full lineups and other experiences it offers, visit it’s website.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna