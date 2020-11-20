Puscifer Perform “Fake Affront” In An Empty Venue For New Live Video

Home News Maia Anderson November 20th, 2020 - 9:59 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rock supergroup Puscifer has released a new video for their song “Fake Affront,” which appears on their recently released album Existential Reckoning. The video was filmed during the band’s livestream performance, “Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti.”

The band held a livestream concert on Oct. 30 Arcosanti, Arizona, an experimental “arcological” town conceived by Italian-American architect Paolo Soleri in the late 1950s with the intent of unifying architecture and ecology. They played the entirety of the Existential Reckoning album, a 12-track album that was released Oct. 30.

The new “Fake Affront” video shows the band performing in the heart of the Arizona desert, surrounded by light and LED screen displays on an elaborate 360 degree partitioned set. Though the album was released last month, due to COVID-19 manufacturing issues the physical versions of the album will be released Dec. 11.

Puscifer announced in mid-October that they’d be hosting the livestream event to celebrate the album’s release. The band released a music video for “Theorem” earlier this month as well as a video for “Apocalyptical” back in May. They are set to have a special release for Record Store Day Black Friday.

Last month, Norweigan hard rock festival Tons of Rock announced that Puscifer would be a part of its 2021 lineup, with Scorpions, Faith No More and Deep Purple headlining.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan recently spoke out about his COVID-19 diagnosis on Joe Rogan’s podcast and said he continues to suffer lung damage as a result of the virus. He was diagnosed with the virus in February and has asked his fans to follow CDC guidance and wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. He said in September that Americans’ “arrogance” has been a key factor in the continuing spread of the virus and that Americans need to “rediscover compassion” in order to get the virus under control.

