Puscifer Announces Live Stream Concert Existential Reckoning from Arcosanti, AZ

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rock supergroup Puscifer are set to release their latest album Existential Reckoning on October 30, which will also greet a special live stream event from the group. This event, called Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti, will be streamed from the Arizona high desert at Arcosanti, an experimental town that blends archietcure together naturally with the desert’s ecology.

Tickets for this live stream event are available here, with the broadcast scheduled to take off at 3:00 p.m. PST. This event will showcase Arcosanti’s stunning backdrop, complemented by Puscifer’s unique live experience.

Arcosanti seeks to blend the social interaction and accessibility of urban environments, with environmental principles, such as minimal resource use and access to nature. The space holds a special music festival called Form Arcosanti, which has greeted the likes Beach House, Father John Misty and Florence + The Machine.

“It’s one of a long list of examples of architects, artists, actors, musicians, writers, and poets,” frontman Maynard James Keenan said in a press releaese. “People who are not necessarily from Arizona but came here and found that creative tick that burrows under your skin here, something that sets you in a motion to respond to this, what I consider to be equal parts inspirational and hostile, environment.”

Pusscifer released a music video for “Apocalyptical” back in May, and are set to have a release for Record Store Day Black Friday. Keenan recently spoke out about his COVID-19 diagnosis and stated that he continues to suffer lung damage as a result of the condition.

