Tons of Rock Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Faith No More, Devin Townsend and Puscifer

Home News Adam Benavides October 22nd, 2020 - 6:21 PM

Norwegian hard rock festival Tons of Rock has announced its official lineup for 2021 with Scorpions, Faith No More and Deep Purple billed as headliners. The three-day festival will take place from Thursday June 24 – Sunday, June 26, 2021 at Norway’s famed Ekebergsletta, an elevated park site that sits high above the country’s capital city of Oslo.

In addition to the impressive headlining acts, the fest features an array of iconic hard rock acts from the past 30 years with Mastodon, Baroness, Enslaved, Dimmu Borgir, Bring Me The Horizon all on the line up across the festivals three stages. Additionally, famed acts like Europe, Devin Townsend, Puscifer, Sepultura, The Pretty Reckless, Gojira, Amon Amarth, Opeth, Sum 41 and Steel Panther are set to perform as well.

Tickets to the festival will go on sale beginning Wednesday, October 28 at 9am local time. Tons of Rock has announced that all tickets purchased to its 2020 festival that was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year will be valid for the 2021 festival, if there has not been a request for a refund. Additionally, fans who purchased day passes to the 2020 festival will be able to change those tickets to day passes for the 2021 festival, if refunds were not requested. Fans who would like to change the date of their day passes originally purchased for the 2020 festival can do so online at the Ticketmaster website.

Tons of Rock will also feature an acclaimed 3-star camping site (dubbed Tons of Camping), which will be open to fans from Wednesday, October 23 to Sunday, June 26. The Tons of Camping campground sites will feature full amenities including toilets, showers, sinks and laundry facilities. According to its website, the Tons of Rock festival will also offer breakfast for sale at the campground and allow food and sealed alcohol to be brought into the festival grounds.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat