Puscifer Travel Through Desertscapes in Mysterious New Video for “Theorem”

Aaron Grech November 2nd, 2020 - 11:40 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rock band Puscifer have released a new music video for “Theorem,” based off the song from their latest studio album Existential Reckoning, which came out last Friday. This latest video was directed by the band’s frontman Maynard James Keenan, who also reprises his role as Billy D, a character which originally appeared on 1995 sketch comedy program Mr. Show with Bob and David, and later appeared on their 2011 record Conditions of My Parole.

The video for “Theorem,” from the new album “Existential Reckoning,” offers an update on the search for Pusciverse desert dweller Billy D. and was directed by Maynard James Keenan. https://t.co/6lw3mLETYD — PUSCIFER (@puscifer) November 2, 2020

“Theorem” stars the band’s Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round as they go on science fiction fueled misadventures throughout the Arizona desert. This black and white video opens up with celestial bodies colliding into the earth, before transitioning into a shot of Keenan and Mitchell driving in a vintage car. They eventually open the trunk of the car, revealing Billy D, who flips off the duo and flees into the desert. The duo go on to meet up with Round, who goes with them into a laboratory, where an experiment goes wrong.

From a sonic standpoint, “Theorem” is an electronic infused alternative rock songs, with trippy synths, distorted vocals that give it a futuristic feel. Existential Reckoning was produced by the band, with Mitchell holding an additional production credit.

Puscifer held a live stream concert last Friday in Arcosanti, Arizona, a small experimental community out in the southwest desert. A single from Existential Reckoning called “Apocalyptical” was released back in May and Puscifer will be releasing a vinyl on Record Store Day Black Friday on November 29.

