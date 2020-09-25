Maynard James Keenan Speaks on United States Citizens’ Hostile Reaction to Mask Wearing: There’s “A Level of Arrogance and Confidence…With Being a United States Citizen”

Home News Maia Anderson September 25th, 2020 - 9:36 PM

Maynard James Keenan, frontman for Tool and supergroups Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, recently spoke out on the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Americans’ “arrogance” has been a key factor in the continuing spread of the virus. Keenan told Revolver that Americans need to “rediscover compassion” in order to get the virus under control.

“I think there’s a level of arrogance and confidence … with being a U.S. citizen,” he said. “I don’t know if this is an engineered attack on us … but if it was, what do you attack? You attack our stubborn arrogance by introducing a virus and us refusing to put on a mask and help out our brother … out of [gruff voice] freedoms. We lose. That’s how you got us.”

Keenan, along with Puscifer, released a track “Apocalyptical” in May that talks about a world destroyed by ignorance and denial. But the track was written long before the coronavirus pandemic, which Revolver described as “eerily prescient.”

Puscifer plans to release their fourth album, Existential Reckoning, Oct. 30., featuring themes of disinformation, willful stupidity, personal responsibility and hopefulness, according to Revolver. The band announced they were finishing final touches on tracking a new album in January.

“The disinformation… where the lie ends and the truth begins… I wonder if the COVID thing would have helped us take a step back and evaluate what we actually think is important. Get back to some connection with your neighbors, yourself… Not necessarily in a selfish way with what you want, but what’s good for us. What’s good for everybody. I think we kinda failed at it,” Keenan said.

In March, Puscifer shared a PSA on Instagram about precautions to take during the pandemic.

“It’s gonna be alright. Strap in, stay home, stay clean, and we’ll get ahead of this ass hat virus,” Keenan said in the post.

His band Tool also released a studio album Fear Inoculum last year, ending a 13-year hiatus for the band.

Speaking to Revolver about the coronavirus pandemic, Keenan said: “I see a light at the end of this tunnel. I see a silver lining in the ugly cloud, there is a way out … first and foremost I think we need to rediscover compassion.”

Featured image: Marv Watson