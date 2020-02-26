Phoebe Bridgers Is Getting High with Friends in Her Room in New Video for “Garden Song”

Home News Matt Matasci February 26th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

In 2017 singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers released her debut album Strangers in the Alps, which garnered her critical acclaim and significantly raised her profile. Today, she’s releasing her first new solo song since that album’s released, a gorgeous ballad called “Garden Song.” Accompanying the song is a humorous music video that’s directed by her brother, Jackson Bridgers.

The song is very much in the style of her debut album, finding the Pasadena, CA native reminiscing over her youth with references to the nearby Huntington Gardens, gently delivering the achingly poignant lyrics over finger-picked acoustic guitar. The video on the other hand, is something completley different, something pulled out of a Lynchian fantasy. Bridgers asked her brother to film her, a non-smoker, hitting a bong. Then, she told him to “surprise her” – which he certainly does. A proscession of figures, included a robed monk, giant otherwordly (but friendly looking) monsters, two men in skeleton costumes kissing in front of her face and a girl in a bunny costume, as smoke swirls around her. There’s even a surprise cameo by comedian and fellow Pasadenan Tig Notaro as one of the aforementioned characters, handing Bridgers a box filled with an unknown object that causes her to gasp and then sob.

While it’s been around three years since Bridgers released her solo debut, she’s been very busy over the last year or so. She has been a part of two critically-acclaimed “supergroups,” the first being the all-female trio of boygenius, along with fellow lauded singer-songwriters Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, with an EP being released in 2018. After that, she teamed up with her tourmate Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes to form Better Oblivion Community Center, which released an EP in 2019.

She’ll be on tour throughout the summer, supporting both The National and The 1975. She collaborated with Matt Berninger of the former band for both his debut solo single “Walking On A String” as well as with Berninger and Fiona Apple on a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night” as a benefit for Planned Parenthood.

Phoebe Bridgers 2020 Tour Dates

03/17 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp DiverCity #

03/18 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp DiverCity #

03/21 – Perth, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre #

03/22 – Perth, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre #

03/24 – Sydney, Australia – ICC #

03/25 – Sydney, Australia – ICC #

03/27 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall #

03/28 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall #

03/30 – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre #

03/31 – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre #

04/01 – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre #

04/03 – Auckland, New Zealand – Aotea Centre #

04/04 – Auckland, New Zealand – Aotea Centre #

04/27 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Pavilion%

04/29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater%

05/01 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion%

05/03 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center%

05/05 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena%

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum%

05/08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre%

05/11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre%

05/13 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena%

05/14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center%

05/16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center%

05/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum%

05/19 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center%

05/21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage%

05/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem%

05/24 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

05/26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden%

05/29 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel%

06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center%

06/03 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse%

06/05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater%

06/06 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center%

06/08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place%

06/09 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater%

07/04 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter 2020

07/09 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07/11 – London, UK – Finsbury Park

07/17 – Suffolk, UK – Latitude Festival

07/19 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07/31 – 08/02 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

# = supporting The National % = supporting The 1975