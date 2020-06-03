Phoebe Bridgers Covers Bright Eyes’ Classic Track “First Day of My Life”

Home News Aaron Grech June 3rd, 2020 - 10:16 PM

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of the Bright Eyes classic “First Day of My Life,” from the outfit’s most commercially successful album I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning, released in 2005. This song was included as part of Deezer’s Home Sessions, where artists are encouraged to record tracks in their home during the quarantine.

Bridgers’ take on the song is as solemn as the original, although the instrumental is completely reworked as ethereal keyboards filled with unique echoes and effects replace the classic’s use of acoustic guitar. The performer also gives an equally somber vocal performance, as each lyric gently glides through he soft spoken voice.

The artist will be releasing her upcoming studio album Punisher next monthvia Dead Oceans, which was promoted with the single “Kyoto.” Bridgers also gave a unique performance of “Kyoto” from her bathtub during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The music video for Kyoto was originally supposed to be set in Japan, however the COVID-19 pandemic led her to record it in her native Los Angeles.

Bridgers also released a music video for “I See You” ahead of her virtual world tour, which is streamed through various music publications. This music video focuses on shadow puppets utilizing various shapes across a plain screen.

Bright Eyes recently ended a nine year hiatus with the release of “Persona Non Grata” back in March, which was soon followed by “Forced Convalescence,” the next month. The band’s frontman Conor Oberst is a part of Better Oblivion Community Center alongside Bridgers, who dropped “Little Trouble” last year.