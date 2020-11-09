As Promised, Phoebe Bridgers Covers Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” Following Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory

Home News Aaron Grech November 9th, 2020 - 3:49 PM

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers covered Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” which was originally featured on the soundtrack for the 1998 film City of Angels, in celebration of President-Elect Joe Biden’s win.

i havent felt this much happiness in so long thank you phoebe pic.twitter.com/IH1Nc8pkIL — rafaela (@chinesatellite) November 6, 2020

This cover is currently incomplete, but a nearly 30-second long clip of her performance was shared on social media. The clip shows Bridgers strumming along to the song on an acoustic guitar, accompanied by either the original track or backing vocals, as she sing’s the song’s main chorus. Bridgers originally teased that she was doing this song on election day, if Biden won, and followed it up with another tweet implying she would tackle the cover.

if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 3, 2020

I just want you to know who I am… https://t.co/qz4sVL6yYh — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 6, 2020

This cover attracted attention by other musicians, such as Maggie Rogers and Chris Thile, who both implied that they were interested in adding parts to Bridgers’ take on the song. Rogers suggested adding backing vocals for the track, while Thile, a mandolin player, noted that the original song had a prominent mandolin section.

It has a rather prominent mandolin part. Just sayin. — Chris Thile (@christhile) November 9, 2020

u need some harmonies for that special tune ? — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 6, 2020

Bridgers released her latest studio album Punisher earlier this year, which was supported by music video releases for “I Know The End,” “Garden Song,” “Kyoto” and “I See You.” The artist also released covers of Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life,” Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free,” which was performed alongside Courtney Barnett and Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” alongside Arlo Park. Bright Eyes’ frontman Conor Obert also performs along Bridgers as Better Oblivion Community Center.

Back in October Bridgers also announced that she would be launching a new record label called Saddest Factory, which will be made in partnership with Dead Oceans. Bridgers will be the head of the label, which is planning on signing artists from a variety of genres.