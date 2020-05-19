Phoebe Bridgers Releases Shadow Puppet-Based Video for “I See You” and Announces Phoebe Bridgers’ World, Tour

Home News Drew Feinerman May 19th, 2020 - 12:04 PM

Los Angeles based singer/songwriter and guitarist Phoebe Bridgers just released a new song and video titled “I See You,” the third single from her upcoming album Punisher. Bridgers released the first two singles of the album, “Kyoto” and “Garden Song,” along with the announcement of the album itself.

The song and visuals pair perfectly, as the shadow puppet style of the video seamlessly blends with the soft and tender melody. The shapes made by the various hands, arms, legs, and other body parts used to cast shadows ebb and flow with the rise and fall of the song, and Bridgers’ vocal performance ties the video and audio all together. The song displays Bridgers’ ability to inject sheer emotion in her music, and serves as a strong second statement for Punisher.

Bridgers originally titled the song “ICU,” but changed it to “I See You” to remain sensative to those suffering from and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Bridgers stated her thoughts on the song, stating that, “[the song is] about my breakup with my drummer. We dated for a few years, made music every day, and were extremely codependent. We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else.”

In addition to the new single, Bridgers announced the “Phoebe Bridgers’ World, Tour,” a set of virtual shows that will begin May 26 with a livestream performance from her kitchen. The shows will run through June 6 and will conclude with a performance from Bridgers’ bed. Bridgers’ previous touring plans, which included opening for The 1975 and playing Mo Pop, were largely cancelled and postponed due to the coronavirus.

Check out the “Phoebe Bridgers’ World, Tour” flyer, as well as dates and times, below:

May 26 @ KITCHEN w/ Hooligan Magazine: 5P PST / 8P EST (#HooliganHangouts)

May 28 @ BATHROOM w/ Noisey/Vice: 5P PST / 8P EST (Noisey Night In)

June 4 @ BED w/ DIY Magazine: 7P PM UK (DIYsolation)

June 6 @ BED – Time TBD