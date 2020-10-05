Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Record Label Saddest Factory in Partnership with Dead Oceans

Home News Aaron Grech October 5th, 2020 - 2:56 PM

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new record label called Saddest Factory, that is being launched in partnership with her own label Dead Oceans. According to Billboard, Bridgers has already signed the label’s first act, who will be announced in the forthcoming weeks. The label’s name is a play on the word satisfactory, a term that is frequently used by record deals.

Briodgers held a Zoom meeting with figures from Secretly Group, Dead Oceans’ parent label, during the past few weeks, where she explained that curating a record label was a long time ambition. The record label will be signing different artists regardless of genre, who will be working closely alongside Bridgers during their time at the record label.

“If I like it and I listen to it for pleasure, then other people will like it and listen to it for pleasure. I don’t think I have any ethos other than, ‘Am I jealous?'” Bridgers was quoted by Billboard. She was also quoted as saying “The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre.”

Bridgers had a stellar 2020 with the release of her latest studio album Punisher, which was supported by music video releases for “I Know The End,” “Garden Song,” “Kyoto” and “I See You.” She has also done numerous covers this year, taking on Bright Eyes’ (whose frontman, Conor Oberst, also serves as Bidgers’ bandmate with Better Oblivion Community Center) “First Day of My Life,” Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free,” which was performed alongside Courtney Barnett and Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” alongside Arlo Park.