Musicians React to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ 2020 Presidential Election Win Over Donald Trump

It’s been a long election week, with multiple people across the country awaiting the winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election after a lengthy vote count. Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has been named the winner of the presidential race, and now musicians are sounding off on the results.

Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell shared a vintage clip of two people in costumes dancing to a techno beat with the caption “Doing The Biden Bump!” Songwriter Black Francis took the time to praise the U.S. Post Office for delivering his mail-in ballot for him.

Doing The Biden Bump! pic.twitter.com/7oYmYdj57h — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) November 7, 2020

Hell, yes. These people delivered my ballot and and took it back to the elections office for me! https://t.co/BbGND83nla — Black Francis (@MrBlackFrancis) November 7, 2020

Portishead shared an image from the Associated Press declaring Biden’s win for the election, while the electronic group Hot Chip took the time to share a meme about this recent update.

Except he’d be too fucking stupid to work that machine obviously — Hot Chip (@Hot_Chip) November 7, 2020

Pop artist Lana Del Rey took the time to celebrate the Biden victory and his Vice President running mate Kamala Harris. Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke shared a short clip expressing his feelings of joy at the result.

Congratulations Joe and Kamala! pic.twitter.com/OCyFTfrEB7 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 7, 2020

excuse me while I …. pic.twitter.com/kZQvsxix7k — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 7, 2020

Pop star Lady Gaga rejoiced at the news of the election, complimenting Harris and Biden on their victory in Pennsylvania. Rapper and Body Count frontman Ice T took the time to mock conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, who made invalidated claims that the election was “stolen.” Death Sludge outfit Primitive Man also took part in the fun of mocking Lahren

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — PRIMITIVE MAN (@PRIMITIVEMANE) November 7, 2020

Multi-instrumentalist Alessandro Cortini, who has worked with the Nine Inch Nails, called Trump “the worst President the USA has ever had in its existence.” Massive Attack also had fun with the results, showing Trump in a straight jacket next to Jack Nicholson from the film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, with a caption stating “You still think you’re the president, don’t you.”

This is me right now, but also in 1988. Goodbye to the worst President the USA has ever had in its existence. https://t.co/rGWh8DbSao pic.twitter.com/RN50eWQgzT — Alessandro Cortini (@blindoldfreak) November 7, 2020

Telefon Tel Aviv also shared a meme showing Trump playing the violin with the caption “nothing can stop what’s coming.” James Blake made reference to an infamous Trump tweet stating “covfefe this morning tastes different.”

Covfefe this morning tasting different — James Blake (@jamesblake) November 7, 2020

Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax rejoiced with a simple statement saying “AMERICA, FUCK YEAH!!!” which is also a quote from a Matt Parker and Trey Stone comedy Team America: World Police. Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee took a more subdued victory, simply stating “GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!”

AMERICA, FUCK YEAH!!! — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) November 7, 2020

No one can silence the voice of the people. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! — Amy Lee (@AmyLeeEV) November 7, 2020

One of the members of the band Nothing shared a video of themselves blowing an airhorn in celebration of the news, while Ben Koller of Mutoid Man shared a meme from Wolf of Wallstreet saying “GET THE FUCK OUT.” Morton took a comical middle approach, saying he is glad Biden won and that Republicans won the senate. Punk band Anti-Flag made it clear that while this win is a victory for some, “Presidents won’t save us, The People will.”

Y’all can be mad at me all you want but I’m glad that Biden won AND I’m glad that the Republicans will keep the Senate. — Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) November 7, 2020

we’ll never have our dignity, till all you fascists are six feet deep. THE FIGHT BEGINS NOW.

Presidents won’t save us, The People will. pic.twitter.com/JYMaTV6XHb — Anti-Flag (@anti_flag) November 7, 2020

Here are some more tweets from musicians across the music industry:

How many women just got a bit hornier today cause a sexual predator just LOST BABY — Kate Nash (@katenash) November 7, 2020

what hope feels like — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 7, 2020

I feel like I’ve been holding in a fart for four years. Congratulations America. Congratulations world. Xxxxxxx — Emmy the Great (@emmy_the_great) November 7, 2020

My neighbor clapped loudly once and said “Yes!” in a raised voice before seemingly going back to her normal day. I feel like that sums up a lot of people’s energy out there right now. — Screaming Females (@Screamales) November 7, 2020

vindicated. — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) November 7, 2020

PRAISE SATAN TRUMP IS FIRED — ☨ Twin Temple ☨ (@TwinTemple) November 7, 2020

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford