Musicians React to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ 2020 Presidential Election Win Over Donald Trump

November 7th, 2020 - 12:09 PM

It’s been a long election week, with multiple people across the country awaiting the winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election after a lengthy vote count. Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has been named the winner of the presidential race, and now musicians are sounding off on the results.

Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell shared a vintage clip of two people in costumes dancing to a techno beat with the caption “Doing The Biden Bump!” Songwriter Black Francis took the time to praise the U.S. Post Office for delivering his mail-in ballot for him.

Portishead shared an image from the Associated Press declaring Biden’s win for the election, while the electronic group Hot Chip took the time to share a meme about this recent update.

Pop artist Lana Del Rey took the time to celebrate the Biden victory and his Vice President running mate Kamala Harris. Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke shared a short clip expressing his feelings of joy at the result.

Pop star Lady Gaga rejoiced at the news of the election, complimenting Harris and Biden on their victory in Pennsylvania. Rapper and Body Count frontman Ice T took the time to mock conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, who made invalidated claims that the election was “stolen.” Death Sludge outfit Primitive Man also took part in the fun of mocking Lahren

Multi-instrumentalist Alessandro Cortini, who has worked with the Nine Inch Nails, called Trump “the worst President the USA has ever had in its existence.” Massive Attack also had fun with the results, showing Trump in a straight jacket next to Jack Nicholson from the film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, with a caption stating “You still think you’re the president, don’t you.”

Telefon Tel Aviv also shared a meme showing Trump playing the violin with the caption “nothing can stop what’s coming.” James Blake made reference to an infamous Trump tweet stating “covfefe this morning tastes different.”

Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax rejoiced with a simple statement saying “AMERICA, FUCK YEAH!!!” which is also a quote from a Matt Parker and Trey Stone comedy Team America: World Police. Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee took a more subdued victory, simply stating “GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!”

One of the members of the band Nothing shared a video of themselves blowing an airhorn in celebration of the news, while Ben Koller of Mutoid Man shared a meme from Wolf of Wallstreet saying “GET THE FUCK OUT.” Morton took a comical middle approach, saying he is glad Biden won and that Republicans won the senate. Punk band Anti-Flag made it clear that while this win is a victory for some, “Presidents won’t save us, The People will.”

Here are some more tweets from musicians across the music industry:

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

