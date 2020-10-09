Foo Fighters, Rise Against, The Roots and More to Play Live from Independent Venues for Save Our Stages Fest

Home News Roy Lott October 9th, 2020 - 2:12 AM

Many musicians have come together for the special festival called the Save Our Stages Fest. The three-day virtual festival will. see artists take the stage at independent music venues nationwide. Performers include Foo Fighters, Brittany Howard, Dave Matthews, The Roots, Marshmello & Demi Lovato, Reba McEntire and many more. The event will take place October 16-18 and be shown via YouTube, with the video platform also collaborating with NIVA to amplify the message of NIVA’s Save Our Stages advocacy efforts and raise funds for its nationwide, need-based grant program to provide relief to these important members of the independent music, comedy, and arts community.

The festival is completely free and encourages fans to donate to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund to prevent closings of live music venues. Each day will contain different performances including Miley Cyrus at Whisky a Go Go, Phoebe Bridgers at The Troubadour, Portugal. The Man at Crystal Ballroom, Rise Against at Metro, Foo Fighters at Troubadour, The Roots at Apollo Theater.

Foo Fighters’ lead man Dave Grohl recently responded to young YouTuber sensation and drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell in the latest round of their ongoing drum-off challenge series that has received many views l over the past few weeks.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz