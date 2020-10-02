Greg Puciato’s Debut Solo Album Child Soldier: Creator of God Released Three Weeks Early Due to Unauthorized Album Leak

Home News Maia Anderson October 2nd, 2020 - 10:15 PM

Former lead vocalist of Dillinger Escape Plan Greg Puciato released his debut solo album, Child Soldier: Creator of God, early after a reviewer leaked it. The album was set to be released Oct. 23, but is now available on Bandcamp and will be available on all streaming sites Oct. 9.

The album began spreading through online communities after an unnamed reviewer leaked it.

Puciato said of the leak: “I can’t believe this is a thing someone thought would be cool to do to an independent artist in 2020, but some dipshit ‘reviewer’ (we know who it was) leaked my record. Younger me would’ve put his name out there for everyone to see… but we’re going to use this as a chance to highlight the importance of being adaptable, flexible, and able to roll with the punches and call an audible. Shit happens and you need to be able to move quickly to adapt.”

Puciato said he’s also working on something “cool” related to the album, but can’t announce it yet. He said the vinyl version of the album will still be shipped on the original release date of Oct. 23.

The 15-track album was recorded in Los Angeles in 2019 and early 2020 and was produced by Nick Rowe of Vampire Weekend and mixed by Steve Evetts of Dillinger Escape Plan and The Cure. It features drummers Ben Koller, Chris Pennie and Chris Hornbrook. It will be released via Los Angeles-based label Federal Prisoner.

Puciato originally announced the album in July and released the first single “Do You Need Me To Remind You?” as well as a video to go along with it. Puciato performed all vocals and instruments on the song himself besides drums.

In a July press release, Puciato said of the new album “It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of those bands, so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it. When I realized that it was a solo release, it was sort of an ‘oh that’s interesting’ moment, both terrifying and exciting at once, and challenging, and new, and that combo is almost always a good sign, so I committed to it.”

He debuted his first solo single “Fire For Water” in March. He also announced that his band Killer Be Killed is working on a second album.

In July, he released another single for the album called “Roach Hiss.” In August, he released a new video for the song “A Pair of Questions,” which is also on the new album.

Child Soldier: Creator of God Track list

Heaven of Stone Creator of God Fire for Water Deep Set Temporary Object Fireflies Do You Need Me to Remind You? Roach Hiss Down When I’m Not You Know I Do Through the Walls A Pair of Questions Evacuation Heartfree September City

Featured image: Raymond Flotat