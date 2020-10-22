Mr. Bungle Shares New Version of Thrash Metal Song “Sudden Death”

Home News Adam Benavides October 22nd, 2020 - 5:26 PM

Hardcore and experimental rockers Mr. Bungle have shared a new single “Sudden Death,” which will appear on their forthcoming release The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. The album will be released on Friday, October 30 via Ipecac Records and is a re-recorded effort of the group’s original 1986 release back in their thrash metal days.

“Sudden Death” sees the band at their thrashing best with piercing guitar riffs and vocals featured throughout the track before it comes to a rocking end. The song marks the group’s third single released off the new record after the singles and corresponding videos for “Eracist” and “Raping Your Mind” came out earlier this year.

The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo has been a much-traded cassette among dedicated metal fans for years but has never been officially released. The album has already been widely praised by music critics with Decibel calling the 11-track LP “one of the best thrash albums of the year.” Meanwhile, Stereogum exclaimed that “Mr. Bungle are reliving their very earliest days and kicking a whole lot of ass in the process.”

The new single comes as the band prepares for their upcoming virtual live concert experience that’s being coined “The Night They Came Home!” According to a press release, the online show begins at 12pm PST/3pm EST on October 31 and will be available on-demand for the 72 hours following the show’s official start time. Tickets and exclusive merchandise can be purchased now at www.mrbungle.live.

Mr. Bungle was formed in the Bay Area circa 1985 with founding members Trey Spruance (guitar, piano, backing vocals), Mike Patton (lead vocals, keys, guitar) and Trevor Dunn (bass, backing vocals). Today the group features Dunn, Patton and Spruance alongside the band’s two new drummers–Scott Ian (of Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (of Dead Cross, Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies)–who officially joined earlier this year.