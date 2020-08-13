Mr. Bungle Announces Re-Recording of The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo with New Members Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo for October 2020 Release

Home News Jesse Raymer August 13th, 2020 - 2:07 PM

Experimental rock outfit Mr. Bungle has announced that they are re-recording their 1986 demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny with new members Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo. Ian, known for his work with the heavy metal group Anthrax, and Lombardo, known as Slayer’s former drummer and his work with hardcore punk groups Suicidal Tendencies and Dead Cross, accompanied Mr. Bungle for their 2020 Reunion Tour, which was their first performance in 20 years.

Back in February, the group played the entirety of The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny with Ian and Lombardo. After this performance, the co-founder of Mr. Bungle Trey Spruance indicated that Ian and Lombardo are now official members of the group.

This was echoed by a quote Ian provided for Revolver Magazine, stating that: “Every day at the studio is like Christmas morning for me — each song we finish another present. I don’t know if I’m more excited about this record as a fan of Mr. Bungle or as a member of Mr. Bungle. Either way, I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo is a thrash metal banger, so the addition of Ian and Lombardo seems to be right at home within this genre. Since the original demo was released, Mr. Bungle’s later work shifted to a more art and funk metal sound, with elements of experimental rock. Drawing elements from their member Mike Patton of Faith No More.

Regarding this new re-recording, Patton states in a press release that: “Recording THIS music with THESE guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio,” He continues, “Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail. There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades…where everyone has a singular drive and mission.”

Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn also showed excitement about this new project, stating in a press release that: “Recording this record felt like we were finally utilizing our Ph.Ds in Thrash Metal. All we had to do was go back to our original professors for some additional guidance and talk them into joining us. Turns out we were A+ students. We even went for extra credit by revisiting some tunes that we’d given up on back in the day. It was less like a trip of nostalgia and more like the refining of an original, worthy document. We were haunted for 35 years by the fact that this music wasn’t given it’s due respect. Now we can die.”

The re-recording of The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo will be available on October 30 via Ipecac Recordings. In addition to a digital format, the demo will also be available in limited edition formats. The limited edition formats include 500 copies of a Webstore only CD Yearbook, 500 copies of a Webstore Only Cassette, 6500 copies of a 2LP Translucent Ruby Red Vinyl, 1000 copies of a 2LP Webstore Exclusive Clear with Black Splatter Vinyl, 1000 copies of a 2LP US Webstore Exclusive Silver with Red/Black Splatter Vinyl, 2000 copies of a 2LP US Retail Exclusive Clear with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl, and 3500 copies of a 2LP International Retail Exclusive Transparent Red Smoke Vinyl. Pre-order for these copies is available here.

The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny demo track list

1. Grizzly Adams

2. Anarchy Up Your Anus

3. Raping Your Mind

4. Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere

5. Bungle Grind

6. Methematics

7. Eracist

8. Spreading The Thighs of Death

9. Loss For Words

10. Glutton For Punishment

11. Sudden Death