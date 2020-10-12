Angel Olsen Releases New 11-Minute Song “Time Bandits” on Instagram

Home News Aaron Grech October 12th, 2020 - 1:21 PM

Angel Olsen has debuted a massive new 11-minute song called “Time Bandits” on her Instagram page earlier today, which was written upon her return from St. Louis. “Against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business,” Olsen wrote regarding the new song.

“Time Bandits” discusses falling in love at first, which eventually develops into a longing for someone, as she reminisces of past memories. The song itself is a skeletal ballad, with Olsen’s powerful theatrical voice forming the emotional focal point of the song, while the rest of the instrumental is backed by simple piano chords.

This latest track follows the release of her last studio album Whole New Mess, which came out last month. This new project contained a couple of new original songs written during the recording sessions for All Mirrors, her 2019 album release, while the rest of the songs were reworked from tracks originally recorded for All Mirrors.

“Originally recorded over the span of 10 days in 2018, Whole New Mess documents the aftermath and destruction of Olsen’s long-term relationship,” mxdwn reviewer Brittany Pratt explained. ” Mentally unable to write and record at home, Olsen and engineer Michael Harris took to the Unknown, a Catholic church turned studio in Anacortes, Washington, to lay down the tracks. The massiveness and acoustics of the space create a natural echo on Olsen’s voice, allowing her to sound incredibly close and ethereal with nearly no production.”

Olsen has been busy this year with the rollout for a Whole New Mess, alongside several cover performances of George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roxy Music, Tori Amos and Bruce Springsteen. She also debuted a cover of Bobby Vinton’s “Mr. Lonely” last month, which was made for the Kajillionaire soundtrack. Back in August she debuted the song “Waving Smiling” from Whole New Mess.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela