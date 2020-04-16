Christine and the Queens Releases Poppy New Song “I disappear in your arms”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 16th, 2020 - 1:26 PM

French alternative pop singer/songwriter Christine and the Queens just released a new song “I disappear in your arms,” the first new song since the release of the singer’s EP La Vita Nuova in February of this year.

“I disappear in your arms” has a pop driven feel with driving percussion and bass loop and deep synths to support Christine’s vocals. The depth of Christine’s vocals is brought through with ease, as she sings with heavy emotion and vibrant harmonies. The song is an effortless balance of different genres and styles, as many aspects of the instrumentation and ambience of the song can apply to many different genres.

In addition to La Vita Nuova, Christine released “People, I’ve been sad” in February, a beautiful internal reflection that is sung in both English and French. Christine’s 2019 saw her collaborating with Charlie XCX, appearing on her song “Gone” that appeared on her 2019 album Charli, as well as her covering David Bowie’s “Heroes” at her Coachella 2019 set.

Christine had planned on releasing a new double 7″ vinyl, La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3, on Record Store Day on April 18th, but with the coronavirus pandemic causing protocols of isolation and social distancing Record Store Day was one of the many postponements caused by the virus. No official announcement has been made about Christine’s vinyl, but expect it to release in June if Record Store Day sees no further postponements.