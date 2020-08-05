Bon Iver Releases New Song “AUATC” Featuring Guest Vocals from Jenn Wasner, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen and Elsa Jensen

Home News Aaron Grech August 5th, 2020 - 3:56 PM

Indie outfit Bon Iver has released a new song “AUTC” which features guest vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen and Elsa Jensen. This latest track was released as a part of Episode “Bon Iver: Season Five,” and was the series’ “Episode 2.” “Episode 1” was a COVID-19 relief track titled “PDLIF” released back in April.

“There’s no master, and help will surely come around.” We’re releasing a brand-new track called “AUATC” on digital services today via @jagjaguwar. Listen now and enjoy Season Five: Episode 2: https://t.co/Rk1lvMjlZ6 pic.twitter.com/oYEItPCMrc — Bon Iver (@boniver) August 5, 2020

“AUTC” means “Ate Up All Their Cake,” according to its accompanying video directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson. This visual focuses on dance Randall Riley, as he dances through a pedestrian bridge that crosses through a freeway and a Los Angeles neighborhood. The song is an eclectic alternative pop song, with folksy piano lines, passionate, gospel vocals and string inflections that are arranged in a unique style.

The group promoted several organizations alongside this single including the Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement, Red Letter Grant, Equal Justice Initiative the National Independent Venue Association and 350.org. The group also released a statement alongside the social media promotions calling for a fight against capitalism while calling for collective participation in institutions

We’re highlighting five orgs working tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, & global level: @mplssanctuary Red Letter Grant @eji_org @nivassoc @350 Stay tuned for info & calls to action as we all continue building a better home for all. pic.twitter.com/W1h1DweoP9 — Bon Iver (@boniver) August 5, 2020

“We’re calling attention to the fight against capitalism & our collective participation in its institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our position w/in & use of capitalistic practices,” the band wrote. “We recognize our privilege and commit to using our platform to challenge capitalism everywhere.”

Bon Iver recently had to cancel a series of tour dates that were intended to boost voter turnout. The group’s most recent studio album release i, i came out last year.