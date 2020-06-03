Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Dropkick Murphys to Play “Rose Tattoo” and “American Land” During Streaming Outta Fenway Live Stream Concert

Home News Ariel King June 3rd, 2020 - 5:49 PM

Dropkick Murphys live streamed their Outta Fenway concert on May 29 from Boston, with Bruce Springsteen joining them for performances of “Rose Tattoo” and “American Land.” Springsteen joined Dropkick Murphys via webcam, while the band performed socially distanced in Fenway Park, the stadium entirely empty.

Springsteen appears on the ballpark’s large screens, the band playing on the baseball field. Each member of Dropkick Murphys takes a position at various baseball positions around the field, Springsteen broadcast behind them.

Springsteen sings along with the celtic punk band for “Rose Tattoo,” Ken Casey and Springsteen alternating verses as they sing together. They then begin “American Land,” Springsteen singing the bulk of the verses as Casey joins him for a few verses, taking over a couple as Springsteen leads.

The rest of the event saw Dropkick Murphys play a 28-song set filled with originals and covers from Gerry Cinnamon, Brendan Behan, Johnny Thunders, John Newton, The Standells and Bruce Springsteen. Outta Fenway lasted for over two hours in the empty Fenway Park.

This had been the first music event without an audience at a major U.S. music venue in history. The event was accessed through Dropkick Murphys’ Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages. The group, hailing from Boston, have played Fenway Park in the past. All $100,000 raised from the event were donated to multiple charities, including the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and Habitat for Humanity, Greater boston.

The Boston-based band originally had to cancel their concert dates due to the coronavirus. Instead of playing their Boston Blowout concerts during Saint Patrick’s Day, they recorded a stream from Boston which took place on March 17. It had been the first time in 24 years the band had to cancel their annual show.

Dropkick Murphys Outta Fenway Live Stream Setlist:

40:33 “The Boys Are Back”

43:45 “The State of Massachusetts”

47:36 “Captain Kelly’s Kitchen”

52:00 “Smash Shit Up”

55:41 “Sunshine Highway”

59:11 “The Bonny” (Gerry Cinnamon cover)

1:02:01 “Sandlot”

1:11:00 “Tessie”

1:17:06 “Jimmy Collin’s Wake”

1:20:28 “The Fighting 69th”

1:23:45 “The Walking Dead”

1:27:36 “4-15-13”

1:31:50 “Rebels with a Cause”

1:34:50 “Prisoner’s Song”

1:37:37 “The Warriors Code”

1:40:04 “The Auld Triangle” (Brendan Behan cover)

1:44:55 “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” (Johnny Thunders cover)

1:47:55 “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding”

1:50:44 “Queen of Suffolk County”

1:54:20 “Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya”

1:59:56 “”Amazing Grace” (John Newton cover)

2:02:25 (F)lannigan’s Ball”

2:06:05 “Out of Our Heads”

2:09:08 “Dirty Water” (The Standells cover)

2:14:13 “Rose Tattoo” (with Bruce Springsteen)

2:19:43 “American Land” (Bruce Springsteen cover with Bruce Springsteen)

2:25:14 “I’m Shipping Up to Boston”

2:27:30 “Until Next Time”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz