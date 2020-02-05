Christine and The Queens Slow Things Down on Emotional New Song “People, I’ve been sad”

Home News Aaron Grech February 5th, 2020 - 10:26 AM

French recording artist Christine and The Queens has debuted a new single titled “People I’ve been sad” via Because Music, which is now available for steaming and download on all digital platforms. The performer has also debuted a simple video for the track, which was filmed at the Colors studio.

“People I’ve been sad” is a more downtempo electronic pop song with deep, bass-like synths carrying a majority of the track’s instrumental melody, along with eclectic electronic drums. The vocalist gives a charged and emotional performance, singing in both her native French and English, which she uses to detail her inner turmoil.

Christine and The Queens collaborated with Charli XCX on the song “Gone,” which was featured on Charli XCX’s latest studio album Charli. The performer covered the David Bowie classic “Heroes” during a performance at Coachella weekend one last year, however she was forced to cancel weekend two due to the death of her mother. Her latest studio album release, Chris, was released in 2018, and featured a blend of electronica and pop, complimented by her unique persona.

“The album is a portrait of this persona, brash and dancing her ass off. A record that traverses the spaces of techno, funk, and dream pop–sometimes in the same track, as eclectic as the character it conceptualizes,” mxdwn reviewer Jake McManus explained. “With a clean production and the perfect amount of French flair, Christine and the Queens have produced a record with no blemishes, queer pop you could dance or cry to, or even both.”