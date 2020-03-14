Mike Patton Joins Zeus! To Cover “Human Fly”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 14th, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Known for his unique voice and his many roles in a variety of bands, Mike Patton, has joined Zeus! In their cover “Human Fly,” originally released by The Cramps. The track is featured on Three One G’s upcoming tribute album, Really Bad Music For Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G, for The Cramps.

Starting off with a progressive lick and blast beats, “Human Fly,” starts off with more than just a bang, but a statement, adding originality to an already original song. The primary color in this video is a dark yellow, as animated flies are buzzing around the screen, with the heads of the band members.

The vocals emphasize on the mood, as the video shifts and turns every time the guitars and drums play their chorus. As the video progresses and the gains intensity, more and more human flies are shown on screen.

As the song nears the end, the song ups the power in the music, and the blast beats show face, once again. A human fly rotates on the tv, as the song instantly ends, with the video fading away.

Mike Patton is set to release a new album with his rock supergroup, Tomahawk, after seven years. He is also set to release another album, Necroscape, with another one of his projects, tētēma, this April.