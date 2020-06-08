Anthrax Announces Persistence of Time 30th Anniversary Reissue Featuring Unreleased Songs for August 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech June 8th, 2020 - 9:11 PM

Thrash metal outfit Anthrax have announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their fifth studio album Persistence of Time, which is set to feature unreleased material. This upcoming release is set to be released on August 21 and will be feature a CD package that had two CDs and one DVD, and a vinyl package with four LPs and revised cover art.

The album featured a cover of “Joe Jackson’s “Got The Time,” which would serve as a single for the album alongside “In My World,” which was featured in the 1990s TV show Married… With Children. This was the final album to feature vocalist Joey Belladona until Worship Music in 2011.

This reworked cover art is done to stay true to Benante’s vision for the cover, which was inspired by the work of renowned surrealist painter Salvador Dali. The title and artwork recall Dali’s most famous painting The Persistence of Memory.

“I was at the height of my Salvador Dali phase, I was just absorbed in his art, and I wanted to tie the two together – Salvador Dali and time,” the band’s drummer Charlie Benante, who is in charge of the band’s cover art, wrote. “I loved what [artist] Don Brautigam did with the original cover, but for this deluxe edition, I wanted it the way I had originally seen the cover in my head – with the clock melting, so that’s what we did.”

The extra tracks on these discs will include rehearsals, writing sessions, preproduction, and live performances integral to the formation of the album. The accompanying DVD shows “guerrilla-style” footage of the band during their tour alongside Iron maiden in 1991, which includes Benante taking over the drums for Iron Maiden’s Nick McBrain.

Benante recently revealed that the band had “six or seven” songs written for an upcoming album. Benante and Ian teamed up with Stormtroopers of Death bassist Dan Lilker (also of Nuclear Assault) and Faith No More frontman Mike Patton for a reworked version of Stormtroopers of Death’s “Speak English or Die,” during a recent at home vide recording. The three band members had previously teamed up for the band’s “Chromatic Death” and the introduction of “March of the S.O.D,” earlier this year.

Persistence of Time tracklisting

Side A

1. Time (Remastered)

2. Blood (Remastered)

3. Keep It In The Family (Remastered)

Side B

4. In My World (Remastered)

5. Gridlock (Remastered)

6. Intro to Reality (Remastered

7. Belly of the Beast (Remastered)

Side C

8. Got The Time (Remastered)

9. H8 Red (Remastered)

10. One Man Stands (Remastered)

11. Discharge (Remastered)

Side D

12. I’m The Man (The Illest Version Ever)

13. Time (Live at The Palace of Auburn Hills)

14. Got The Time (Pre Production)

Side E

1. In My World (Pre Production – Scott Guide Vocal)

2. H8 Red (Rehearsal Room/Charlie’s, Riff Tape/Pre-Production)

3. Discharge (Charlie’s Riff Tape/Rehearsal Room/Pre-Production)

Side F

4. Keep In In The Family (Rehearsal Room/Scott Guide Vocal)

5. Blood (Rehearsal Room/Pre-Production)

Side G

6. Intro to Reality (Pre-Production)

7. Belly Of The Beast (Tracking)

8. Gridlock (Tracking)

Side H

9. One Man Stands (Pre-Production)

10. Time (Pre-Production, Scott Guide Vocal)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz