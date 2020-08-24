Scott Ian Says He Probably Won’t “Go Back To Work” Until 2022

Home News Aaron Grech August 24th, 2020 - 2:02 PM

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian recently sat down with the Hardcore Humanism with Dr. Mike podcast, where he discussed his role in the music industry which is at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the podcast he stated that he feels like the group will not be “back to work” until 2022 due to the pandemic.

This news comes at an interesting time for the group, according to the band’s drummer Charlie Benante, the project currently has about six or seven songs recorded. Consequence of Sound states that the band continue to record the project in a socially-distant manner.

Ian also explained that the concert industry would be the last to reopen, noting that while there are predictions that the country could reopen next year, he believes the band may not be able to hit the road until 2022.

“In my mind, I’m not going back to work, probably, till, I’m thinking, ’22,” Ian stated during the podcast. “Realistically, that’s when things will maybe start to get somewhere back to normal, for my world, as a touring musician. So now it’s become a case of, how do I keep things running for the next two years — with the luxury of being home.”

While Ian may not be working with Anthrax in the near future he has been keeping busy this year, jamming with several artists during the quarantine. He recently performed alongside Brazilian metal outfit Sepultura and did multiple covers alongside his Stormtroopers of Death bandmates Benante and Dan Liker of Nuclear Assault. Ian is also one of the new members of Mr. Bungle alongside Dave Lombardo of Suicidal Tendencies.

The trio took on “Speak English or Die” (reworked as “Speak Spanish or Die”) “Chromatic Death” and the introduction of “March of the S.O.D.” during the quarantine, alongside work with Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe and Lee Ving.

