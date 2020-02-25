Melvins’ King Buzzo Announces Solo Album Gift of Sacrifice Featuring Trevor Dunn of Mr. Bungle for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Melvin’s lead singer and guitarist Buzz Osborne, better known as King Buzzo, has announced a new solo album titled Gift of Sacrifice, which is set to feature Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn. This upcoming project will contain nine new songs and will be released on May 15th via Ipecac Recordings. The pair will also be embarking on a tour this upcoming summer in support of the upcoming project.

The first new single from the upcoming project titled “Science in Modern America” has also been released. This latest track is a stripped down song featuring simple acoustic guitars, accompanied by King Buzzos vocals, which are complemented by moments with darker vocal overlays.

“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a f**king blast to finally hit the road with my buddy Trevor Dunn,” says Osborne. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”

Kign Buzzo recently teamed up with Void Manes to provide music for the Inky Psyops & Printed Schemes: Mackie & HAZE XXL opening party, at the La-La Land Gallery earlier this year. Back in 2018 he announced a project titled Blue Whale, which featured Kevin Rutmanis, the former bassist for The Melvins.

Mr. Bungle, which is composed of Dunn, guitarist Trey Spruance and frontman Mike Patton of Faith No More fame, have recently reunited for their first shows in over two decades. This recent tour saw the three-piece outfit joined by Scott Ian of the thrash metal band Anthrax and heavy metal drummer Dave Lombardo.

Gift of Sacrifice

Mental Vomit

Housing, Luxury, Energy

I’m Glad I Could Help

Delayed Clarity

Junkie Jesus

Science in Modern America

Bird Animal

Mock She

Acoustic Junkie

Tour Dates

5/13 Palm Springs, CA The Alibi

5/14 Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar

5/15 San Diego, CA Casbah

5/17 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

5/18 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

5/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

5/21 Tulsa, OK The Shrine

5/22 Norman, OK Opolis

5/23 Dallas, TX Three Links

5/24 Austin, TX Barracuda

5/25 Houston, TX Warehouse Live (Studio)

5/27 New Orleans, LA Santos

5/28 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

5/29 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

5/30 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theater

5/31 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506

6/1 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

6/3 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

6/4 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

6/5 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

6/6 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

6/7 Allston, MA Great Scott

6/8 Albany, NY The Linda (WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio)

6/10 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

6/11 Buffalo, NY Mohawk Place

6/12 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

6/13 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

6/15 Detroit, MI Third Man Records Cass Corridor

6/16 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

6/17 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

6/18 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

6/19 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

6/20 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

6/21 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

6/22 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

6/23 Des Moines, IA Vaudeville Mews

6/24 Kansas City, MO The Riot Room

6/26 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

6/28 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

6/29 Boise, ID Neurolux

7/1 Seattle, WA Columbia City Theater

7/2 Vancouver, BC The Fox Cabaret

7/3 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

7/5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

7/6 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat