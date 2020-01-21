III Points Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Wu-Tang Clan, The Strokes and Robyn

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 7:04 PM

The III Points music festival has revealed its 2020 lineup featuring many high profile artists including the legendary hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, the New York City garage rock revival figureheads The Strokes, UK electronic dance duo Disclosure and Swedish pop artist Robyn. These acts will join many others in Miami, Florida’s Wynwood Arts District at the Mana Wynwood from May 1st to 2nd.

The iconic music platform Boiler Room, which has spotlighted numerous musical guests and high profile DJs will be broadcasting live from the event. Other prominent artists featured on this year’s lineup include Kaytranada, Caribou, Stereolab, Moses Sumney, Ariel Pink, 100 gecs, Yves Tumor, (Sandy) Alex G, Amon Tobin, Tycho, Homeshake, Jacques Green, and Eartheater. Last year’s lineup featured Tyler, The Creator, Peggy Guo, JPEGMAFIA, Beach House, Toro Y Moi and Pussy Riot.

Wu-Tang Clan have recently wrapped up a spring 2019 tour across North America in honor of their 25th anniversary, and the release of their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The group performed this album in its entirety during their closing performance at Desert Daze, in Perris, California, where they were joined by the group Khruangbin.

The Strokes have announced an album release for this year, which they revealed during their New Year’s Eve performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. During their performance the band debuted a new song titled “Ode To The Mets,” which was a track reminiscent of the band’s sophomore album Room On Fire.

Robyn wrapped up a brief fall tour in support of her 2018 release Honey last year.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford