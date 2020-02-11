The Strokes Announce First New Album in Seven Years The New Abnormal at Bernie Sanders Rally and Release New Song “At The Door”

Home News Aaron Grech February 11th, 2020 - 9:34 AM

Beloved New York City garage rock revival pioneers The Strokes have announced their first new studio album in seven years titled The New Abnormal, which will be out on April 10th. The group revealed the new album yesterday, during their performance at a rally in support of US Senator Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire. Sanders is currently running as a presidential candidate for the Democratic Party.

During the performance the band debuted a new track titled “Bad Decisions” along with a new animated music video for their song “At The Door.” They also performed a cover of the Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House” along with a slew of their classics such as “Someday,” “Hard to Explain,” and “New York City Cops.” Check out the full broadcast below.

“Bad Decisions” features upbeat guitar chords, reminiscent of some of the early work by bands such as The Cure, and post-punk guitarists such as Johnny Marr. The band’s frontman Julian Casablancas gave an emotional vocal performance, to the applause of the crowd, who reacted positively to this new track.

The music video for “At The Door” takes inspiration from 1990s styled animations, with elements of horror, science fiction blended into the video. During the video a mutant rabbit goes on a rampage, as aliens in space ships monitor the earth. At the end, a skeleton figure take a young boy, and introduces him to a science fiction paradise. The song is one of the band’s more electronic efforts, with a synth serving as the main instrument for ther track.

The Strokes will be touring this Spring.

The New Abnormal

01 The Adults Are Talking

02 Selfless

03 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus

04 Bad Decisions

05 Eternal Summer

06 At the Door

07 Why Are Sundays So Depressing

08 Not the Same Anymore

09 Ode to the Mets

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister