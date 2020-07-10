Kaytranada Releases Smooth New Single “Look Easy” Featuring Lucky Daye

Home News Ariel King July 10th, 2020 - 8:12 PM

Kaytranada released a new single, “Look Easy,” featuring Grammy-nominated singer Lucky Daye. “Look Easy” is the first new single after Kaytranada’s recent album, BUBBA.

Featuring dark synths and futuristic sounds, snaps underlay the smooth voices which dance over the grooving track. Harmonizing in the chorus, the smooth vocals whisper in a raspy flow as sounds pull with electronic R&B. The futuristic synths pop over the vocals, jumping over the snaps and drum beat. Lyrics describe beauty catching one’s eye, and watching a girl from across the room. Daye adds a subtle flow with his vocals as Kaytranada’s beat leaves a slow, club feel. Kaytranada highlights his sound and love of disco and electronic music while Daye displays his smooth R&B voice. The song weaves and bounces through, creating a soft, dancing track which incorporates a falling and dark energy.

BUBBA was released last December, and featured collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, and more. Kaytranada had initially planned to tour around the United States and Canada over the spring and summer, his tour being postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to fast ticket sales, Kaytranada had added tour dates and “back to backs” in most major cities.

BUBBA had been the follow-up to Kaytranada’s 2016 album, 99.9%, which had won the Hatian-Canadian artist Canada’s Polaris Prize. Prior to his first album, Kaytranada released 13 projects and 14 remixes, opening for two nights of Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister