Romy Madley Croft of The xx Announces Solo Debut and Debuts New Song “Weightless” on Instagram Live

Romy Madley Croft, singer and guitarist for London based indie pop band The xx, announced yesterday that she has been working on a solo album, and played a new song, “Weightless,” that is set to be part of the debut solo LP, according to Pitchfork. She made the announcement during a set on Instagram Live.

The song is a simply arranged ballad that displays Croft’s signature sound and style that is reflected in The xx. Croft’s smooth guitar playing matches her tender vocals perfectly, and the slow and somber nature of the song played directly into Croft’s strengths as an artist.

Although the song Croft played was reflective of her work with The xx, she also stated that her solo album will be a “lot more upbeat,” and went on to say that it’s “not exactly going to be guitar music, but it’s going to be fun.”

This LP will be Croft’s first attempt at anything solo, but she has performed by herself, including a live set with Cat Power in London back in 2017. Jamie xx, the band’s producer, has worked on his solo career in addition to his work with the band, and recently released a solo single titled “idontknow” for the first time in half a decade.

Check out a brief snippet of Croft’s new single “Weightless” below: