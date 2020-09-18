Sofi Tukker Join Forces With Novak and YAX.X On Futuristic New Track “Emergency”

Home News Maia Anderson September 18th, 2020 - 8:30 PM

Sofi Tukker, a Florida-based House music duo, released a new single Sept. 18 called “Emergency.” The duo, which consists of Sophie Hawkey-Weld and Tucker Halpern, teamed up with Russian DJ/producer Novak and Dutch DJ/producer YAX.X for the song.

The song originated when Hawkey-Weld broke her foot on stage at the Groovin The Moo festival in Australia and was hospitalized. It has been an audience favorite during daily livestream sets Sofi Tukker has been putting on since the beginning of quarantine.

“Emergency” is a mid-tempo dance floor song that conveys a sense of urgency with its repetitive vocal lines and crescendoing drum tracks. The duo released an animated music video to go along with it that puts the viewers behind the wheel of an emergency vehicle driving through a noir cityscape with neon texts, emergency lights and x-rays of injuries. It was directed by Jared Asher Harris with illustrations from Burton Booz.

Sofi Tukker said that immediately upon hearing a track from Novak, they knew they wanted to collaborate.



“The process would have been no different in COVID times or not because we were literally on opposite sides of the world while making it,” the duo said. “We were at home and had to cancel our tour, and actually was at the same time as we wrote ‘House Arrest’ about that period of time.”

The duo released “House Arrest” in May,” a collaboration with Gorgon City that embodies the feeling of being trapped and the anxiety that comes with it. They released a video for the track in July, which is a massive compilation of their daily live streamed sets mixed with footage of fans, which call themselves “The Freak Fam.”

“Over the past 118 days, a community has built around our daily DJ sets,” Sofi Tukker said in July. “The dedication and love that people are sharing with each other in this really unprecedented time in history has been blowing our minds. It’s become a place that a lot of people, including ourselves, rely on to get through the uncertainty of it all. They call themselves the freak fam and we directed this video together.”

Sofi Tukker also announced that to celebrate their 200th livestream, they will hold a Freak Fam Prom on Saturday, Sept. 26, which will consist of an extended set and a Zoom dance party where they encourage viewers to dress up for prom. The duo is also releasing a limited edition purple vinyl of its “Dancing on the People” EP on the 26th for Record Store Day.

The duo participated in the Inside Lands virtual festival in August, a virtual replacement for the annual Outside Lands festival that takes place in San Francisco. They also released a previously unknown track “Larry Bird” this May and a video for their 2019 track “Ringless,” as well as performing in Bandsintown’s live music marathon, which was streamed on Twitch.

Featured image: Stephen Hoffmeister