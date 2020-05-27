Watch Sofi Tukker Play Unreleased Song “Larry Bird” On Daily Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 11:42 AM

Electronic dance duo Sofi Tukker have unveiled a new song titled “Larry Bird” during one of their recent daily live streams, (their performances can be streamed from this link) which discusses the eponymous basketball player. While the duo are based out of New York City, the duo’s Tucker Halpern is originally from Boston, where Bird played in the 1980s.

Halpern’s father is a massive Bird fan, growing up during the decade where the player was at his most relevant, and even has a cameo appearance in the track. The song mixes Portuguese and and English lyrics, while Halpern’s father states “He wasn’t as strong/ He wasn’t as big/ He wasn’t as fast/ But, he worked harder/ He worked smarter,” while describing the basketball player. Its instrumental is a straightforward house affair, with wonky bass, xylophone and vocal samples, backed by an infectious dance beat. According to Genius, the track will be featured on the group’s upcoming album.

Sofi Tukker teamed up with Gorgon City a couple of weeks ago for a new song titled “House Arrest,” taking the artist’s sound into a more straightforward deep house inspired EDM sound. They debuted a music video for their song “Purple Hat” last December, which was followed by a music video for “Ringless” back in January. Their most recent album DANCING ON THE PEOPLE came out last year.

“DANCING ON THE PEOPLE is both a project and an experience. Its steadily morphing and evolving sound can be valued at home or in the club, and Sofi Tukker’s affinity for neon lights, unruly mosh pits and high-octane performances are perfectly represented in this six-song EP,” mxdwn reviewer Henry Gregson explained.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister