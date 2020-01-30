Sofi Tukker Follow Two Friends in New Video for Subdued Electronic Dance Track “Ringless”

Home News Drew Feinerman January 30th, 2020 - 1:19 PM

House duo Sofi Tukker have released the new video for “Ringless” off of their 2019 EP DANCING ON THE PEOPLE. The video show 2 individuals parading across different venues, from an isolated swing set to an empty street to a bridge with no other people. The grainy texture of the video combined with the sheer emptiness that exists in every scene mirrors the deep ambiance the song presents through radiant vocals and resonant percussion.

“The ‘Ringless’ video is an exciting departure for us,” SOFI TUKKER says of the clip. “Normally, we are in our videos but for ‘Ringless’ we found the perfect artists to depict the song. A close collaborator and the designer of our EP artwork, Amanda Googe, had a plan to make a fashion film with a filmmaker named Taylor Tupy. We were all listening to the song before it was released and got inspired to merge the two different projects into one. Taylor Tupy has a dreamy aesthetic that we thought would be perfect for the track. It’s been such an exciting experience watching these other artists be inspired by our music and create within the world the song provides. Amanda is the perfect main character in the dreamy, otherworldly experience through ‘Ringless.’ We are in love with what they created.”

Sofi Tukker, formed by Sophie Hawley-Weld (German) and Tucker Halpern (American), have been active since 2014; their single album released in 2018, Treehouse, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. The duo recently performed at 4xFar Festival in Coachella, and is set to perform at Ultra in Miami later this year.



Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister