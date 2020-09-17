Jack White’s Third Man Records Tweets Kanye West Offer of Five-Year Record Contract with 50/50 Split Profits

Home News Roy Lott September 17th, 2020 - 7:27 PM

Since Kanye West’s latest twitter rant about the music industry, Jack White’s record label Third Man Records is offering a lending hand. In an article from Exclaim!, White’s record label replied to one of West’s tweets with a simple record deal. “Kanye, real talk: 5-year license. 50/50 profit split. We got you.” West has yet to respond to the tweet.

Third Man Records was founded by White and 2001 and is home to many artists, including Alabama Shakes, Benjamin Booker, The Hives, The Raconteurs, (Sandy) Alex G and many more. The label recently relaunched their Public Access Program, with the latest episode featuring Thurston Moore, Alison Mosshart (The Kills and Dead Weather), Redd Kross, Pavement’s Spiral Stairs, The Nude Party, Anna Burch, Falcon/Falkland (aka Kelley Stoltz), John Krautner (The Go) and Bobby Harlow (The Go).

Mr. West recently shared a video clip of someone urinating on a Grammy Award, an award that many musicians strive to achieve. Many have assumed that the man urinating in the video is West himself. The clip follows tweets that West had made against the music industry and went on to post his alleged contracts between Island Def Jam and other well known record companies. West has criticized the music industry, calling them “modern day slave ships,” and is threatening to not release any new music until he is let go from his label. During his tweeting rant, he voiced his opinion on royalty standards, claiming that “royalty A standard” record deals are a “trap.”

Aside from the Twitter rant, West has also been persistent on running for President. He had invested $6 million of his money for a presidential campaign, receiving $3,800 in donations. He was also removed from the ballot in Virginia, Arizona, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Illinois. Elon Musk had endorsed West’s presidential run when the campaign but then urged West to postpone his campaign until 2024.