Elon Musk Claims He Urged Kanye West to Delay His Presidential Run to 2024

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk had an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, where he claimed that he urged West to delay his presidential run until 2024, to avoid accusations of splitting the Democratic vote for Biden. “I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk told the outlet.

Musk stated that he’s known West for at least a decade and contacted him during the midst of the rapper’s Twitter sprees. During these sprees West tagged popular progressive rock band The Mars Volta and posted, then deleted, several tweets claiming that he wanted to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian since 2018. Soon after these tweets Kardashian posted a message regarding West’s mental health on her Instagram story, while West publicly apologized to his wife over the weekend and asked for her forgiveness.

The entrepreneur states that West seemed to be doing fine during a FaceTime call in the midst of this Twitter spree and was surrounded by “a bunch of his friends.” He later added that despite the call, his actions showed that the situation was “not fine.”

“When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, you know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK,” Musk stated. “And he called me back and he actually seemed fine. He video FaceTimed me and he was in Wyoming with a bunch of friends. He seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.”

West’s latest album Donda was supposed to be released last Friday, however it was delayed, like his previous album Jesus Is King. The artist has had a tumultuous presidential run so far, missing the deadline to turn in signatures for the South Carolina ballot, while appearing to suffer from a breakdown during a rally in that same state.