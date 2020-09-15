Kanye West Tweets He Won’t Release New Music Until He’s Released from Contract

Home News Aaron Grech September 15th, 2020 - 12:58 PM

Kanye West has gone on another Twitter spree, where he claimed in a now deleted tweet that he would not release new music until he’s released from his contract with Sony and Universal. “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal. On God … in Jesus name … come and get me ⛷,” West reportedly wrote according to Vulture.

West, who is bipolar, later went on a tirade against the NBA and music industry, calling them “modern day slave ships” before adding that he was “the new Moses.” He also demanded to see everybody’s contracts with the company.

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

West later posted a text exchange with somebody anonymous, who discussed the possibilty of West purchasing back his own masters, but stated it would be expensive, referencing Scooter Braun’s $300 million purchase of her master recordings. The person in this text exchange also suggested a “a Yeezy Media/Universal joint venture,” but West replied, “I’m not open to any form of business with Universal or Sony.”

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020



This isn’t the first time West has had public disputes with companies over ownership rights, in 2013 he famously had a falling out with Nike over royalties, who he later dissed in the song “Facts.” Back in January he settled a dispute with EMI over his 2003 contract with the company, where he alleged that his contract with EMI amounted “to servitude,” in legal documents.

The artist is currently involved in an expensive presidential run, and reportedly spent $6 million of his own money for his campaign. He has already been kicked off the ballots in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and West Virginia and reportedly failed to receive enough signatures in Virginia, Arizona and South Carolina.