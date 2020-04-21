Third Man Records Relaunches Public Access Program as Long-Form Broadcast, New Episode Features Mike Watt, Steven McDonald and Anna Waronker, J Mascis, Kelley Stoltz and More

Home News Aaron Grech April 21st, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Third Man Records has relaunched its Public Access Program, which was originally intended to be a daily livestream of concerts taking place at the label’s Blue Room Stage in Nashville, Tennessee. The new edition of this program will now feature long form broadcasts and will include exclusive content, intimate at-home performances, readings, music videos and more from the record label’s artists and friends.

The first editions of the livestream featured performances by Luke Schneider, a Nashville pedal steel player who will release his debut album on the record label next month and from the outfit Teddy and the Rough Riders.

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump,” Third Man co-founder Ben Swank said.

The first episode of the broadcast premiered earlier today, and featured performances from Schneider, Olivia Jean, J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover, Mike Watt of the Minutemen, Steven McDonald and Anna Waronker.

Jean performed “The Hunt,” while Mascis performed “Saying Goodbye” while accompanied by his son Rory, while other performers played a mix of live and studio recordings. Author Ben Myers read an excerpt from his novel The Gallows Pole, which was the first book published by the label, while Shadow Show gave a brief tutorial regarding the recording of a demo.

Watt formed a new group called Jumpstarted Plowhards last year, while Mascis joined Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine on stage at last year’s Camp Fuzz.

Check out the broadcast below:

Setlist:

Kelley Stoltz “Iceberg Lettuce”

J. and Rory Mascis “Saying Goodbye”

Olivia Jean “The Hunt”

His Name Is Alive “Sun Piano

Red Kross “Lady In The Front”

Red Kross “Mess Around”

Rich Ruth “Isolated Sentiments Vol 1”

Ben Myers “Reading an excerpt from The Gallows Pole”

Drinkard Sisters “Twelve Thirty”

Dale Crover “Cocktail Kit 2”

Shadow Show “Fell Into A Spell”

Snooper “Music for Spies”

Mike Watt and The Missing Men “Sweet Honey Pie”

Luke Schneider “Anteludium”

Sessa “Grandeza”

Renee Willoughby “Calling”

Steven McDonald and Anna Waronker “Shallow”

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara