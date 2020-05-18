Third Man Records Releases Fourth “Public Access” Episode Featuring New Music from Thurston Moore, Spoken Word by Alison Mosshart and More

Home News Aaron Grech May 18th, 2020 - 7:54 PM

Third Man Records have released their fourth “Public Access” program, featuring new at-home performances, readings, music videos, poetry readings and even a commercial for a guitar pedal manufactured by the label. This latest edition hosts an all-star cast including Thurston Moore, Alison Mosshart (The Kills and Dead Weather), Redd Kross, Pavement’s Spiral Stairs, The Nude Party, Anna Burch, Falcon/Falkland (aka Kelley Stoltz), John Krautner (The Go) and Bobby Harlow (The Go).

The previous episode featured work from Mike Watt, Steven McDonald and Anna Waronker, J Mascis and Kelley Stoltz, while the first two episodes focused on Luke Schneider and Teddy and The Rough Riders respectively.

Mosshart opened the program with a reading of her poem “ROADKILL,” which set the stage for the electrifying music video for “Time Travel” by BBLK FRZBEE. The Nude Party, Moore, Craig Brown, Liz Cooper, Anna Burch, KOLTAY, Krautner and Harlow each held at home performances, which delved into genres such as folk, ambient and indie rock.

Spiral Stairs, Flacon/Falkland, FOLDED LIGHT and Red Kross also had music videos featured on stream. Each of the videos had a more down to earth touch, with a DIY-aesthetic. Janaka Stucky had a unique performance, blending spoken word with abstract post-rock, as the lyrics from her poem “Ascend Ascend” played on the screen.

Third Man Records was recently featured on Discogs’ “Daily Dig” initiative, which saw many prominent independent labels drop rarities, test pressings, out-of-print and back catalog releases on the website. Other prominent labels such as Burger Records, Captured Tracks and Stones Throw were also featured as part of the initiative.

Setlist:

0:19 Alison Mosshart “ROADKILL”

1:16 (STROBE WARNING) BBLK FRZBEE “Time Travel”

2:47 The Nude Party “Astral Man”

8:41 Spiral Stairs “Fingerprintz”

13:21 TMH Accessories

14:19 FOLDED LIGHT “BEACH GEM”

17:45 Thurston Moore”Mantra for D.A. levy”, filmed by eva

21:24 Falcon/Falkland “I Live In My Sweatpants Now”

23:22 Craig Brown “Freaks”

26:03 Redd Kross “Mess Around”

29:05 Liz Cooper “Crazy Feeling”

32:47 Janaka Stucky – Excerpt from “Ascend Ascend”

37:23 Anna Burch “Not So Bad”

40:11 John Krautner “Buster, You’re a Real Cool Cat”

42:32 KOLTAY “Quarantones”

46:31 Bobby Harlow “No Stone Left Unturned”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried