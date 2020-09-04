Kanye West Campaign Finance Report with FEC Reveals He Spent $6 Million of HIs Own Money on Campaign and Received Only Eight Outside Donations Totalling $3,800

Home News Ariel King September 4th, 2020 - 7:53 PM

A campaign finance report with FEC released earlier today has revealed that Kanye West has spent over $6 million on his election campaign. The report also revealed that West has only received eight donations, which total at $3,800.

West has spent a total of $6.7 million for his election campaign since he first announced he would be running for President on July 4. According to Forbes, the rapper officially became a billionaire this past April, largely due in part to the rapper’s successful fashion and sneaker line. Much of his expenses have gone towards consulting firms to help West get his name on the ballot. However, the majority of states have refused to put the rapper on the election ballot, with West facing difficulties in West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Ohio and many other states. West has also sued several states in order to be added to their election ballots.

West has also given $1.5 million to Fortified Consulting, which shares an address with the Republican consulting firm, Lincoln Strategy Group. West has been associated with the Republican party for a number of years, due to his support of the current president, Donald Trump. However, West is running as an independent candidate, for the Birthday Party.

West was removed from the ballot in Virginia and Arizona only yesterday, with Wisconsin, South Carolina and Illinois also excluding the rapper. Billionaire Elon Musk had endorsed West’s presidential run when the campaign was first announced, but urged West to postpone his campaign until 2024 shortly after.

During a text interview with Forbes last month, the rapper did not deny that he may be trying to pull votes away from Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. Black communities and their votes throughout the United States are a key demographic for Biden’s election campaign. However, recent polling has placed West at only 2 percent.