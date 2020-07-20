Kanye West Didn’t Send Signatures Needed to Be Put on South Carolina Ballot and Now Wants Jay-Z As His Running Mate

Home News Aaron Grech July 20th, 2020 - 5:30 PM

Kanye West’s tumultuous presidential run has faced another obstacle, as the performer reportedly failed to submit the 10,000 petition signatures necessary to secure a spot on the 2020 South Carolina presidential ballot by today’s noon deadline. The artist also changed his previous choice for a running mate and stated that he wants prominent hip hop artist Jay-Z to run alongside him.

These two announcements followed West’s rally in North Charleston, South Carolina over the weekend, where he made controversial comments regarding famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman and stated that everyone with a baby should be given $1 million to discourage abortion. West broke down while discussing abortion and came to tears when bringing up his daughter North West.

West told TMZ that the initials of South Carolina, S.C., inspired him to pick Jay-Z as a running mate, as those initials also stand for Sean Carter, the rapper’s name. While West began his hip hop career alongside Jay-Z the pair did have a public falling out in 2016, although this appeared to have been remedied in recent years. While status of their current friendship is a bit unknown, West did sue Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records last year.

During the TMZ interview West also took some shots at Democratic Presidential nominee Biden, while repeatedly calling himself a genius. The latter expression is the norm for West however, as he has been notoriously known for calling himself a genius throughout the majority of his career.

“Let me ask you a question: how sad is it that you guys have one of your favorite, most genius level, successful Black entrepreneurs running for office, and people allow Democratic Instagram culture to attack me?” West remarked. “Why would you vote for Joe Biden over Kanye West? I can’t even ask that question, that question doesn’t even make sense.”