Black Though Shares Star-Studded New Song “Good Morning” Featuring Killer Mike, Pusha T and Swizz Beatz

Member of The Roots, Black Thought, has released a new song as a solo project with features of artists, Pusha T, Killer Mike and Swizz Beatz. This is the second song that has been released leading up to Black Thoughts album released expected for a September drop date. Stream of Thought Vol 3: Cane & Able. The album was produced by the group Sean C which consists of Jay-Z, Pusha T, Diddy and Joey Badass.

This is the third installment in his stream of album releases that precedented this drop that will be coming in September. Before Stream of Thought Vol 3 came Stream of Thought Vol 1&2 which were well reviewed both by Pitchfork and Rolling Stone according to a press release.



As one of the original co-founders of The Roots, Black Thought AKA Tariq Trotter, has made a name for himself. Trotter has received four Grammy awards and three NCAAP image awards. According to the press release, the artist has performed as the in house band for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and co-produced the original Broadway recording of the show Hamilton.

Black Thought comes in with the first solo verse where he speaks on Black issues in America. He says, “Your life could depend on the laws of averages/The difference between Black and white is mad privilege.” Swizz Beatz covers the chorus saying “Good Morning” repeatedly. Pusha T goes deeper into the Black Struggle saying, “I got four million in homes three hours apart/Drug dealer tastes, I think I glow in the dark.” Killer Mike then joins in on the last chorus and goes into his verse which is the final verse of the song. Killer Mike goes into comparing the history of white civilization to Black civilization saying, “Just as soon as the sun rise, the night dies/You was building pyramids and African empires/Where pale-skin savages with straight hair and light eyes/Was still eatin’ raw meat and barely could light fires.”

Black Thought’s first single off the album was released in July, titled “Thought VS. Everybody.” He officially released it after he performed that song, as well as “Yellow” and “Nature of the Beast” on NPR’s tiny desk in April.

Killer Mike was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he educated American’s on how they can help with the Black Lives Matter movement.

